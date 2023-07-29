Kurigram road accident leaves 3 dead

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Three motorcycle riders were killed in a road accident in the Andharijhar area on Kurigram-Bhurungamari regional highway around 10pm on Friday (28 July). 

The deceased were identified as Sagar, 24, son of Aftab Hossain, Sumon, 23, and Shahin, 25, son of Sohrab Ali. All were residents of Dakshin Ramkhana village of Nageswari upazila. 

According to locals, a Dhaka-bound bus of Ena Paribahan hit a motorcycle with three riders coming from the opposite direction in Andharijhar area of Kurigram-Bhurungamari regional highway, leaving three riders dead on the spot.

Confirming the incident, Bhurungamari Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ruhul Amin said, "The bus is in the custody of Nageswari Police Station. The bodies of the deceased are in the process of being handed over to their families."

"The operation is on to nab the driver. Traffic on the road is normal now," he added. 

road accident / Kurigram / death / Bangladesh

