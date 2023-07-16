Kurigram flood situation improves as water level of rivers receding

16 July, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 02:49 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The overall flood situation in Kurigram has started to improve thanks to the receding water level in most rivers of the district.

Except for the Dudhkumar river, all the rivers in Kurigram including Teesta, Brahmaputra and Dharla are now flowing below the danger level.

However, there is a shortage of dry food and clean water as people have been stranded for 4-5 days due to flood water. There is also a shortage of cattle fodder and fuel. People are deprived of sanitation facilities due to the flood as well.

According to the district relief and rehabilitation office,185 villages of 45 unions under the district have been affected by the ongoing flood. As many as 62,880 people have become victims of river erosion and floods.

Additionally, five educational institutions were completely damaged and two were partially damaged.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Saidul Arif said 650 metric tonnes of rice and Tk 10 lakh in cash have been allocated for the flood victims. Of these, 275 metric tonnes of rice and Tk9 lakh have been disbursed already.

"In addition, 361 temporary and 18 permanent shelters are ready for the flood-affected people. We have 275 shallow boats ready, including four rescue boats, to rescue the flood victims. We are ready to deal with any kind of emergency," he added.

