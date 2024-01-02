Kurigram-4 Jatiya Party candidate Ruhul Amin hospitalised

Kurigram-4 Jatiya Party candidate Ruhul Amin hospitalised

Ruhul Amin. Photo: UNB
Ruhul Amin. Photo: UNB

Ruhul Amin, Jatiya Party nominated candidate for Kurigram-4 seat and its presidium member, has been hospitalised following a heart attack.

He was first admitted to Rowmari Upazila Health Complex after he fell ill early Monday.

Later, he was shifted to the National Heart Institute for better treatment.  

Now he is receiving treatment at the Coronary care unit (CCU) of the hospital, his nephew Rana Parvez confirmed.

Asaduzzaman, health and family planning officer of Rowmari Upazila Health Complex, said that when he was brought to the hospital around 7:30 in the morning, his health was first checked.

"We found his heart problem after getting the ECG report," he said.

Later he was shifted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment. "From there he was taken to Dhaka."

