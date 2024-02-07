Kumon Gulshan Center receives 'Client Achievement Award' from Brac Kumon

Kumon Gulshan Center proudly announces its recent accolade as the recipient of the Client Achievement Award by Brac Kumon.

This prestigious recognition celebrates the centre's outstanding journey over the past 14 months, characterized by remarkable growth and unparalleled success, reads a press release.

The Client Achievement Award bestowed upon Kumon Gulshan Center stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication and commitment demonstrated by the centre's team and its students. With over 300 enrolled children currently benefiting from the Kumon program, this honour underscores the transformative impact of Kumon Gulshan Center's educational approach.

"We are thrilled and deeply honoured to receive the Client Achievement Award from Brac Kumon," said Rhidita Tasnim, Instructor at Kumon Gulshan Center. "This recognition reflects the collective effort and steadfast support of our entire community – from our hardworking students to our dedicated staff and supportive parents."

The journey of Kumon Gulshan Center has been marked by a relentless pursuit of excellence in education, fostering a nurturing environment where children can thrive academically and personally. Through personalized learning plans and individualized instruction, the centre has empowered countless students to unlock their full potential and achieve academic success.

"We are immensely proud of the accomplishments of our students and grateful for the trust placed in us by their families," added Rhidita Tasnim. "This award serves as a motivation to continue our mission of providing high-quality education and making a positive difference in the lives of children in our community."

Kumon Gulshan Center extends its sincere gratitude to Brac Kumon for this esteemed recognition and looks forward to further enriching the educational journey of its students.