Kuet VC and Pro-VC resign

Khulna University of Engineering & Technology (Kuet) Vice-Chancellor Mihir Ranjan Halder and Pro Vice-Chancellor Sobhan Mia have resigned from their positions.

They submitted their resignation letters to President Mohammed Shahabuddin, also the university's chancellor, this afternoon (12 August), Kuet Registrar Md Anichur Rahman Bhuiyan told The Business Standard.

In his resignation letter, Kuet Vice-Chancellor (VC) Mihir cited "personal reasons" for stepping down.

He assured that to prevent disruption in university activities, Professor Muhammad Masud from the Mechanical Engineering Department will serve as the acting VC until a full-time or interim VC is appointed by the President.

Dr Halder had taken office as vice chancellor of Kuet on 1 September 2022.

Meanwhile, Pro-VC Sobhan mentioned in his resignation letter that he is resigning due to "physical illness and personal reasons." He assumed the role of pro-VC on 22 November 2022.

The resignations come in the wake of a demand by a section of the university's faculty yesterday (11 August), which stated that the VC and pro-VC would not be allowed on campus until they resigned