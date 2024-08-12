Kuet VC and Pro-VC resign

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 August, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 04:34 pm

Related News

Kuet VC and Pro-VC resign

They submitted their resignation letters to President Mohammed Shahabuddin, also the university’s chancellor, this afternoon (12 August), Kuet Registrar Md Anichur Rahman Bhuiyan told The Business Standard.

TBS Report
12 August, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 04:34 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Khulna University of Engineering & Technology (Kuet) Vice-Chancellor Mihir Ranjan Halder and Pro Vice-Chancellor Sobhan Mia have resigned from their positions. 

They submitted their resignation letters to President Mohammed Shahabuddin, also the university's chancellor, this afternoon (12 August), Kuet Registrar Md Anichur Rahman Bhuiyan told The Business Standard.

In his resignation letter, Kuet Vice-Chancellor (VC) Mihir cited "personal reasons" for stepping down.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He assured that to prevent disruption in university activities, Professor Muhammad Masud from the Mechanical Engineering Department will serve as the acting VC until a full-time or interim VC is appointed by the President.

Dr Halder had taken office as vice chancellor of Kuet on 1 September 2022.

Meanwhile, Pro-VC Sobhan mentioned in his resignation letter that he is resigning due to "physical illness and personal reasons." He assumed the role of pro-VC on 22 November 2022.

The resignations come in the wake of a demand by a section of the university's faculty yesterday (11 August), which stated that the VC and pro-VC would not be allowed on campus until they resigned

Top News

KUET / VC / Pro VC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

23h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

6h | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

1d | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Sheikh Hasina did not make any statement: Sajeeb Wazed Joy

Sheikh Hasina did not make any statement: Sajeeb Wazed Joy

23m | Videos
DBA alleges massive irregularities against Shibli and Khairul Commission

DBA alleges massive irregularities against Shibli and Khairul Commission

53m | Videos
Russia and Ukraine Blame Each Other for Fire at Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant

Russia and Ukraine Blame Each Other for Fire at Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant

1h | Videos
Chittagong Shibir Nasir was released after 26 years

Chittagong Shibir Nasir was released after 26 years

2h | Videos