Kuet declared closed till 13 Dec, students instructed to leave halls

Authorities have decided to keep Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet) closed till 13 December following the volatile situation on campus after the death of a teacher.

The decision was taken after a meeting of the university authority on Friday morning, reports the Prothom Alo.

At the same time, the students have been instructed to leave the dormitory halls by 4 pm on Friday, Kuet Vice-Chancellor Professor Kazi Sajjad Hossain told reporters.

Professor Md Selim Hossain, a teacher of Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) department, was found dead at his residence on Tuesday (30 November) after confinement by a group of students at his office. Questions and allegations arose centring his death. Professor Md Selim Hossain was also the provost of the university's Lalan Shah Hall.

Students and teachers have alleged that Kuet Chhatra League General Secretary Sadman Nahiyan tortured Prof Selim mentally at his office room centring an election of dining manager of Lalan Shah Hall in December.

Professor Selim's family members said that the teacher reached his residence near the campus around 2:00 pm on Tuesday (30 November) and entered the washroom. When his wife noticed that he was not getting out of the washroom, they broke the door and took him to Khulna Medical College Hospital. But the doctors declared him dead.

Kuet authorities formed a three-member probe committee over the incident. The teachers and students had announced to boycott academic activities demanding a fair investigation.

A syndicate meeting had been called on Thursday (2 December) afternoon over the teacher's death, but it ended without a decision.

Additional police were deployed on campus after the syndicate meeting began at around 10 am on Friday.