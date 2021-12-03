Kuet declared closed till 13 Dec, students instructed to leave halls

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 December, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2021, 02:22 pm

Kuet declared closed till 13 Dec, students instructed to leave halls

The decision was taken after a meeting of the university authority on Friday morning following the death Professor Md Selim Hossain, a teacher of Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) department

TBS Report
03 December, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2021, 02:22 pm
Kuet declared closed till 13 Dec, students instructed to leave halls

Authorities have decided to keep Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet) closed till 13 December following the volatile situation on campus after the death of a teacher. 

The decision was taken after a meeting of the university authority on Friday morning, reports the Prothom Alo. 

At the same time, the students have been instructed to leave the dormitory halls by 4 pm on Friday, Kuet Vice-Chancellor Professor Kazi Sajjad Hossain told reporters.

Professor Md Selim Hossain, a teacher of Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) department, was found dead at his residence on Tuesday (30 November) after confinement by a group of students at his office. Questions and allegations arose centring his death. Professor Md Selim Hossain was also the provost of the university's Lalan Shah Hall.

Students and teachers have alleged that Kuet Chhatra League General Secretary Sadman Nahiyan tortured Prof Selim mentally at his office room centring an election of dining manager of Lalan Shah Hall in December.

Professor Selim's family members said that the teacher reached his residence near the campus around 2:00 pm on Tuesday (30 November) and entered the washroom. When his wife noticed that he was not getting out of the washroom, they broke the door and took him to Khulna Medical College Hospital. But the doctors declared him dead.

Kuet authorities formed a three-member probe committee over the incident. The teachers and students had announced to boycott academic activities demanding a fair investigation.

A syndicate meeting had been called on Thursday (2 December) afternoon over the teacher's death, but it ended without a decision.

Additional police were deployed on campus after the syndicate meeting began at around 10 am on Friday.

Top News / Education

Khulna University of Engineering and Technology

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

If South Africa had vaccinated a sizable portion of its population on time, this variant might not have become a source of concern for many. Photo: Reuters.

Omicron is a result of inequity in vaccine distribution

54m | Analysis
Le Delicia’s menu offers cakes, savory, desserts, cookies, breads, etc.

Fashion house Le Reve launches bakery brand 'Le Delicia'

1h | Food
On 14 November this year, only three people were at the prayer hall of Brahmo Samaj mandir, where at least 90 devotees can congregate at a time. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A Patuatuli temple: One of the last bastions of Bangladesh's Brahmo Samaj

3h | Panorama
US President Joe Biden speaks at an event at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on 31 March, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Biden’s democracy summit is a South Asian diplomatic flub

4h | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

1d | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

1d | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

6
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub