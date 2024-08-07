KU and KUET reopen offices, dormitories

All offices at Khulna University opened from 9 am on Wednesday.

The dormitories also opened at 9 am for residential students.

Furthermore, classes, exams, and other academic activities will resume as soon as possible.

These decisions were made in an emergency meeting of the syndicate held yesterday, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Mahmud Hossain.

Meanwhile, the dormitories at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) were reopened on Tuesday evening.

The institutions were shut down amid student protest for quota reforms.