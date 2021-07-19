KSRM provides oxygen at Chattogram hospitals

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 July, 2021, 09:50 am
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 10:24 am

KSRM, the country's top industrial group, supplied oxygen to hospitals in Chattogram.

KSRM handed over 40 cylinders of free oxygen to Chattogram General Hospital on Sunday. The Civil Surgeon of Chattogram and senior officials of KSRM were present at the small ceremony.

Mizanul Islam, Media Advisor of KSRM, said, "Initially KSRM provided free oxygen to Chattogram Medical College Hospital. After that, 40 cylinders of oxygen were supplied to Chattogram General Hospital today. Each cylinder contains 20 litres of oxygen. Apart from Chattogram, there are plans to provide free oxygen to various government and private hospitals in Rajshahi, Sylhet, Rangpur and Barishal divisions."

Chattogram Civil Surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said, "It was a noble initiative in the public interest. This will save many lives from untimely death."

Syed Nazrul Islam, general manager of KSRM, said, "We think that any disaster cannot be handled by the government alone unless different sectors come forward. Realising that need, we are producing medical oxygen at the factory's oxygen production plant and supplying it to various health centres. It is part of our social responsibility."

Chattogram General Hospital Medical Officer Dr Mezbah Uddin, KSRM's Senior Manager Taj Uddin, Assistant Manager Abu Sufian, Senior Officer Mizan Ul Haque and others were present at the ceremony.

