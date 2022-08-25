KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

Bangladesh

TBS Reports
25 August, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 03:46 pm

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

Kabir Steel Re-Rolling Mills (KSRM) has increased the salaries of total 4,000 of their employees amid rising commodity prices.

An official announcement was made by the company in this regard on Thursday (25 August). 

The pay hike will take retrospective effect from August 1 and those earning less than Tk25,000 a month will be brought under the initiative.

According to company officials, this hike will not affect the employee's yearly increment.

Earlier in January, all KSRM employees got a pay bump which helped them to cope with the Covid-19-induced economic crisis. 

Ali Akbar, a driver at KSRM, said, "Prices of all products have almost doubled in the past year. It has become a great struggle to feed and bear the expenses of the family.

"But we are happy as the company has decided to raise our salaries."

Shahriar Jahan, deputy managing director of KSRM, said, "The current market situation has made the lives of the low-income people very difficult. The sudden rise in prices of daily essentials has affected people's lives to great extent.

"The government has taken many steps to overcome the situation. We also wanted to do our part. KSRM has extended its support to those in need. This will continue in the future."
 

