Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba as they pray at the Grand Mosque, during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on 12 July 2022. File Photo: Reuters

The Saudi government will allow 127,198 pilgrims from Bangladesh to perform hajj in 2024.

Secretary to the Ministry of Religious Affairs Md Abdul Hamid Jamaddar said this during a meeting in the meeting room of the ministry Wednesday morning.

He said registration for the hajj in 2024 will begin on 16 September 2023.

Visa issuance will begin on 1 March 2024, and end on 29 April and flights will begin on May 9, he added.