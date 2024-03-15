Krishna creates history as first Harijan lawyer in Chattogram

Krishna Chandra Das has made history by becoming the first member of the Harijan community to qualify as a lawyer in Chattogram.

Born into the Harijan community, who cleans the city, in the Bundel Road Sebak Colony of Chattogram, Krishna's family faced financial hardships that threatened to derail his dreams of pursuing higher education.

However, with the intervention of ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury, the former mayor of Chattogram City and president of Chattogram City unit of the Awami League, Krishna's aspirations were given wings to soar.

"My father had a dream of breaking the chains of generational servitude that bound our community," Krishna recounted.

"Through his relentless dedication, I completed my primary education at Sebak Colony Government Primary School, followed by my secondary education at Chattogram Municipal Model High School. Subsequently, I passed HSC from Chattogram Islamia Degree College," he said.

"Then my father approached ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury, seeking his help for my university education," Krishna continued.

"With his support, I pursued a degree in law at Premier University, with all expenses covered by Mohiuddin Chowdhury," he added.

Krishna Chandra Das with his parents. Photo: Courtesy

During the British colonial period, Harijans migrated from India to Bangladesh and began working as cleaners. According to the Chattogram City Corporation, over 3,000 members of the Harijan community are employed as cleaners for the corporation, despite the community's population exceeding 10,000. They primarily reside in four colonies within the city.

Following his graduation in law, Krishna did apprenticeship in the court, working under Advocate Sheikh Iftekhar Saimul Chowdhury, a prominent lawyer in Chattogram.

Despite facing numerous challenges, including financial hardships and the illness of his father, Krishna remained resolute in his pursuit of legal excellence. His dedication and perseverance soon bore fruit as he successfully passed the bar council examination and was enrolled as a lawyer.

Krishna's enrollment as a lawyer was celebrated with great enthusiasm as eminent lawyers and judges joined his reception held at the District and Sessions Judge's Court in Chattogram on 14 March.

Among the dignitaries present at the event was Aziz Ahmed Bhuiya, Chattogram district and session judge, who lauded Krishna's achievement.

Sheikh Iftekhar Saimul Chowdhury, a prominent lawyer in Chattogram, expressed his delight at having Krishna as a colleague.

Present at the event were dignitaries including the First Joint District Judge of Chattogram Khairul Amin, President of Chattogram District Bar Association Nazim Uddin Chowdhury, and General Secretary Ashraf Hosen Chowdhuri Razzak, who all lauded Krishna's milestone achievement.