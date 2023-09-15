Krishi Market fire: Traders’ desperation to bounce back – demand govt support

Fire service and RAB officials working to bring a fire under control at Mohammadpur Krishi Market on 14 September 2023. Photo: Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence/ Handout via TBS

Amir Hossain had been in the business of trading gold ornaments for nearly 23 years at Mohammadpur Krishi Market in the capital. He witnessed two jewellery shops at the market gutted in Thursday's fire – Tk3 crore worth of gold ornaments turning into ashes right before his eyes.

On Friday, Amir Hossain was seen alongside his two sons and shop employees, diligently scouring through the remnants of one of his burnt shops Riyad Jewellery. They held onto hope that they might uncover some gold that had somehow managed to survive the devastating fire.

"My entire life's earnings and relentless dedication were poured into my two shops. Today, I find myself with nothing remaining," Amir told The Business Standard.

The owners and employees of around 400 shops, including 243 permanent ones that were consumed by the fire in the market, were engaged in a painstaking search for any surviving goods or money amidst the ashes on Friday.

Among the shops, around 35 of them were jewellery stores. Traders have indicated that each jewellery store held gold ornaments valued between Tk1.5 crore and Tk3 crore.

According to the Bangladesh Shop Owners Association, the fire inflicted an estimated loss of around Tk350 crore. The fire initially ignited in a plastic shop and swiftly spread throughout the market.

Mohammad Zahirul Islam, who owns two shops, "Bhai Bhai Cosmetics" and "Cosmetics Zone," within the market, was seen in tears as he retrieved his money box from the charred remains inside his shop on Friday afternoon. In the midst of his tears, he lamented, "All my aspirations have turned to ashes."

"One of my shops had products valued at approximately Tk1 crore," he said.

He further said they had not received any prior fire risk notices, and there seemed to be no apparent reason for such a risk. He noted that the city corporation had taken over this market again two years ago, and there were no complaints or concerns raised at that time.

The traders have urged the city corporation to restore the market to its previous state as quickly as possible. They said they do not want a multi-storied building, which would take time to construct, for the market; instead, they prefer a single-story market with tin shed roofs, as it was before.

The Dhaka district administration is currently compiling a list of affected businessmen and employees. Officials from the district administration began registering names on Friday as well.

The traders have also mentioned that registered employees received food items including rice, pulses, and oil from the district administration on Friday morning.

Helal Uddin, president of the Bangladesh Shop Owners Association, told TBS, "We urge the authorities to expedite the necessary measures to ensure that such a devastating fire does not occur in any market again. Traders should be provided with the option to operate from a tin shed market. If the administration and city corporation want, a tin shed market could be set up within a month."

The traders also demanded a thorough investigation into why different markets catch fire in the middle of the night.

Fazlul Haque has been doing business in the market for nearly 26 years. He started with a clothing shop and now owns five shops there.

"There were clothing items of around Tk1.5 crore in my five shops. I could not save a single piece," he said.

He said different government authorities and the market committee have been enlisting names of victims, but there were no immediate aids and support.

Stationery items trader Shariful Islam Bhuyian was in the queue for enlisting as a victim. "We need quick support and rehabilitation as was done for Banga Bazar fire victims," he said.

Agriculture minister and Awami League praesidium member Abdur Razzaque visited Mohammadpur Krishi Market on Friday.

He said that the government would try its best to help the traders affected by the massive fire.

The prime minister is aware of the fire incident. The government will do its best to help the traders turn around. Most of them are from middle-class or lower-middle-class families, he added.

Arrangements will be made so that traders can take bank loans in accordance with the rules and regulations, Abdur Razzaque further said.

Department of Disaster Management's relief and rehabilitation officer for Dhaka district Abdur Rahman said that they have been enlisting victims of the fire.

Some 268 owners and traders were enlisted with 544 salesmen as victims in the fire by Friday afternoon, he said.

Salimullah Salu, president of the shop owners' association and councillor for Dhaka North City Corporation ward no 29, said that they would request the authorities for permission to resume business there with makeshift arrangements.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police additional deputy commissioner for Mohammadpur zone Mrityunjoy Dey Sajal said that no case was filed over the fire incident.

A general diary has been lodged with the Mohammadpur police station, he said.