KrayonMag organises ‘BreakTheBias’ campaign marking Int’l Women's Day

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 March, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 05:26 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On the occasion of International Women's Day, KrayonMag, a social storytelling platform, has organised a campaign titled "BreakTheBias" with the participation of renowned and influential media personalities, journalists, and social workers.

Iresh Zaker, deputy managing director at Asiatic360, and Zunayed Evan, musician and author, have participated in the campaign, said a press release.

"Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow" is the main theme for this year's commemoration. The crossing of the wrists symbolizes this year's theme, #BreaktheBias. Men and women are encouraged to cross their arms in order to show solidarity.

Celebrities, journalists, social workers, and media celebrities have pledged to do all possible to eliminate stereotypes, discrimination, and bias against women in our culture. All the participants in the campaign were men, as the major idea was for men to stand up to all of the bias against women.

"Some may be perplexed as to why we are emphasizing males on Women's Day! The answer is simple: all humans, regardless of gender, are equal. Speaking out for women and helping to knock down barriers to equality is important. We can only hope for a better future if existing gender inequalities are addressed", said Tanziral Dilshad Ditan, founder of KrayonMag.

Ghulam Sumdany Don, chief inspirational officer of Don Sumdany Facilitation, Md Tajdin Hassan, chief marketing officer of Daraz, Rafsan Sabab, content creator at 10 Minute School, Journalist Joy-E-Mamun, Taeeb Ananto, sports reporter and news presenter at GTV, Ahsan Bhuiyan, founder of Poriborton Kori Foundation, Mithun Das Kabbo, founder  and chief innovation officer of Volunteer Opportunities, and Jaber Ubaed, founder and president of Bangladesh Youth Initiative, have also joined and raised their voices against all the bias, discrimination, and stereotyping against women.

KrayonMag is a social storytelling platform that empowers society by amplifying voices about social injustice, norms, and in-built stereotypes. The platform wants to inspire the audience to create a one-of-a-kind campaign to motivate men to question and take action against gender bias, discrimination, and stereotyping that make it difficult for women to flourish. It is a global movement that celebrates women's accomplishments in many different time zones, languages, and cultures around the world.

