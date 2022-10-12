Kosovo will benefit from investment opportunities in Bangladesh: Tipu Munshi

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi called on Kosovo to explore the trade and investment opportunities available in Bangladesh where it can take advantage of the 100 Special Economic Zones (SEZs) being built to facilitate foreign investments.

"Both the countries have huge scope and ample potential for mutual trade growth," the minister said on Wednesday during a meeting with a Kosovo delegation, led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora of the Republic of Kosovo Kreshnik Ahmeti.

Noting Bangladesh as a big marketplace for products, Tipu Munshi said that investment in the country has the backing of huge skilled manpower and low production cost.

"Despite the several special facilities for foreign investments, including duty-free access for up to 10 years for investments in specific sectors and Special Economic Zones, announced by the government, Bangladesh has had very little trade with Kosovo," the minister said.

In fiscal 2021-2022, Bangladesh exported goods worth only $0.74 million to Kosovo, while no goods were imported from Kosovo during the period, the minister added.

Kreshnik Ahmeti, deputy minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora of the Republic of Kosovo, also expressed the desire for joint investment with Bangladesh.

He said, "The growing economy of Kosovo and Bangladesh will be able to increase the trade and investments by signing of MoUs, protective investments and forming joint committees for business."

"Moreover, establishing contact between the business groups of both the countries and easing the tariff structure for products will ensure mutual benefit," he asserted.

Earlier in the day, the deputy minister formally launched the Embassy of the Republic of Kosovo in Bangladesh and granted the first visa issued by the Embassy to Bangladeshi citizen Maliha Iqbal.

Maliha Iqbal will attend the Forum for Women, Peace, and Security, which will take place this month in Pristina, said the Kosovo Embassy in a media release on Wednesday.

Secretary (West) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Shabbir Ahmad Chowdhury and Ambassador of Kosovo in Dhaka Güner Ureya along with diplomats accredited to Bangladesh and officials of the government of Bangladesh were present at the event.