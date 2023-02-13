Korea's special presidential envoy to visit Bangladesh 14-16 February

Bangladesh

UNB
13 February, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2023, 08:38 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

South Korea's special presidential envoy for "future strategy" Jang Sung Min will begin a three-day visit to Bangladesh on Tuesday. 

He is scheduled to meet Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.

The special envoy, who is now visiting Nepal, is likely to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during his stay in Dhaka.

Bangladesh and South Korea are celebrating the 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations this year.

Jang has been helping the South Korean President to formulate policies. Details about his engagements in Dhaka are yet to be known.

Recently, South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-keun said this year will be momentous in terms of Bangladesh-Korea relations and efforts are underway to further strengthen the relations through joint efforts. 

Emphasising that bilateral trade volume reached an all-time high of $3.4 billion in 2022, Lee said he is committed to developing economic relations between the two countries.

