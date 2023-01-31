‘Korea will be Bangladesh’s best partner in developing modern metro system in Ctg’

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 January, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2023, 07:36 pm

Lee Jang-keun, South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh. Illustration: TBS
Lee Jang-keun, South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh. Illustration: TBS

South Korean Ambassador in Bangladesh Lee Jang-Keun has said that his country will be the best partner for Bangladesh in developing the modern metro system in Chattogram.

"The Chattogram MRT project will be the next big thing that shows how Bangladesh is advancing toward its goal of becoming an advanced economy by 2041," he said at the opening ceremony of the Chattogram Transport Master Plan and Preliminary Feasibility Study of the Chattogram MRT on Tuesday (31 January).

The envoy said, "We are launching this project in a very special year for our two countries, a year when we are celebrating together the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties."

Ambassador Lee Jang said the Master Plan for the Chattogram Transportation will provide the best options and policy guidelines for the establishment of a sustainable modern urban transportation system in Chattogram. 

He went on to say that the pre-feasibility study for the Chattogram MRT will come up with the best option, requirements and priorities in realising the MRT in Chattogram.

He mentioned that Korea is supporting the development of the Chittagong city where more than 300 Korean people are living and doing business for a long time.

