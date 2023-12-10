Korea signs agreement with Bangladesh, pledges $9.65 million for statistical capacity building

The Government of Bangladesh and the Republic of Korea signed the Record of Discussion (RoD) and Terms of Reference (TOR) for the project "Capacity Building of Statistics Services based on Platform" on 10 December 2023.

As part of this collaboration, KOICA will grant US$ 9.65 million (around 106.15 crore) for the project's implementation, reads a press release.

The project's primary objectives are to establish an integrated Statistical Data warehouse and software tools to enhance statistics services, and support equipment and system environment for the National Statistical Data Warehouse (NSDWH).

The project also aims to formulate a master plan in line with NSDS and design and build a Statistical Data Warehouse Platform, while strengthening the capacity of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) and its partners.

Successful completion of the project will establish an integrated Central Storage for census and survey data and develop BBS as one nation - one platform for statistical data, removing bottlenecks in data management and enhancing national statistical capacity.

Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, Secretary, of the Economic Relations Division, and Park Young-sik, Ambassador of Korea in Bangladesh were present during the signing.

Taeyoung Kim, country director, of KOICA, signed the documents on behalf of the Republic of Korea.

Since 1993, KOICA has been playing a vital role in Bangladesh's socio-economic development, supporting initiatives such as human resource development and the expansion of Information Technology.