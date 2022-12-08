Korea signs agreement with Bangladesh for Ctg project

Korea and Bangladesh have signed a Record of Discussion (R/D) for a project in Chattogram under KOICA on 8 December at the Economic Relations Department (ERD).

The agreement of the project "Transportation Master Plan and Preliminary Feasibility Study for Urban Metro Rail Transit Construction of Chattogram Metropolitan Area" was signed in the presence of Ambassador Lee Jang-keun and ERD Secretary Sharifa Khan, said a press release.

ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, secretary of Road Transport and Highways Division, Shahriar Kader Siddiky, ERD wing chief for Asia, and Young-Ah Doh, country director of KOICA signed the agreement.

According to the media release, the project will be funded and implemented by KOICA, Korea's development agency. It aims to draw up a master plan and conduct a preliminary feasibility study for the urban metro rail transit construction in Chattogram to improve transportation in the city.

Ambassador Lee expressed hopes that the master plan project lays the foundation for revamping and improving transportation system in the second largest city in Bangladesh, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of Bangladesh.

Transportation has been one of the priority areas for development cooperation between the two countries. Korea supported transportation projects in Bangladesh through KOICA and EDCF including the procurement of BR locomotives and passenger carriers and Installment of Intelligent Transport System on N8.