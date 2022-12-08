Korea signs agreement with Bangladesh for Ctg project

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 December, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 04:07 pm

Korea signs agreement with Bangladesh for Ctg project

TBS Report
08 December, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 04:07 pm
Korea signs agreement with Bangladesh for Ctg project

Korea and Bangladesh have signed a Record of Discussion (R/D) for a project in Chattogram under KOICA on 8 December at the Economic Relations Department (ERD).

The agreement of the project "Transportation Master Plan and Preliminary Feasibility Study for Urban Metro Rail Transit Construction of Chattogram Metropolitan Area" was signed in the presence of Ambassador Lee Jang-keun and ERD Secretary Sharifa Khan, said a press release.

ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, secretary of Road Transport and Highways Division, Shahriar Kader Siddiky, ERD wing chief for Asia, and Young-Ah Doh, country director of KOICA signed the agreement.

According to the media release, the project will be funded and implemented by KOICA, Korea's development agency. It aims to draw up a master plan and conduct a preliminary feasibility study for the urban metro rail transit construction in Chattogram to improve transportation in the city.

Ambassador Lee expressed hopes that the master plan project lays the foundation for revamping and improving transportation system in the second largest city in Bangladesh, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of Bangladesh.

Transportation has been one of the priority areas for development cooperation between the two countries. Korea supported transportation projects in Bangladesh through KOICA and EDCF including the procurement of BR locomotives and passenger carriers and Installment of Intelligent Transport System on N8.

Infrastructure

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Md Morshedul Alam Mohabat. Sketch: TBS

Congratulations to all those who did not get GPA 5.0

5h | Thoughts
A total of 50 JDM cars gathered for a meet in front of International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) on Friday for Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive. Photo: Mashrur Quadery

Early morning JDM run: Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive

6h | Wheels
Pradipta Chowdhury and Purnashree Chowdhury, the founders of EyeBuddy. Photo: Courtesy

EyeBuddy: An AI-driven solution to eye care

6h | Panorama
Recessions lead the investors to take money out of stocks and other risky investments, and are willing to accept low returns in safe, long-term fixed income investments. Photo: Reuters

What the inverted yield curve says about the next recession

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Whole Africa looking toward Morocco

Whole Africa looking toward Morocco

5h | Videos
Air pollution causes second highest death and disability in Bangladesh

Air pollution causes second highest death and disability in Bangladesh

6h | Videos
three historic matches of previous football world cups

three historic matches of previous football world cups

18h | Videos
46% of total unemployed students in Bangladesh are graduates

46% of total unemployed students in Bangladesh are graduates

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup

6
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points