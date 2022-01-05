Korea resumes receiving Bangladesh expatriate workers

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 January, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2022, 07:03 pm

Related News

Korea resumes receiving Bangladesh expatriate workers

So far, more than 20,000 Bangladesh workers have been dispatched to Korea through the EPS system

TBS Report
05 January, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2022, 07:03 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

92 Bangladesh workers left for Korea from Dhaka Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport via chartered flights operated by a Korean air company on Wednesday (5 January). It was the first batch of Bangladesh expatriate workers going to Korea this year. 

The South Korean Government suspended accepting foreign workers in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and resumed receiving the expatriates from last month, read a press release.

After the resumption, so far, a total of 203 Bangladesh expatriate workers have travelled to Korea. In December, 111 Bangladesh workers were admitted to Korea.

Among the 92 workers who were admitted this time, 44 workers were newly employed while the rest of them were re-entry workers. 

Korea has been admitting medium and low-skilled foreign workers from 16 countries including Bangladesh through the EPS (Employment Permit System) program. Due to the unprecedented and prolonged Covid-19 pandemic, however, the Korean Government suspended receiving EPS workers. 

Accommodating continuous requests from the sending countries as well as from the employers, the Korean Government decided to lift the suspension from November last year in a limited scope and phased manner with strict Covid-19 protective measures including quarantines. 

Ambassador Lee Jang-Keun stressed that Bangladesh EPS workers have played a crucial role in the Korea-Bangladesh relations contributing not only to the economic development of Bangladesh but also to the supply of labour force to Korean industry. 

He welcomed the resumption of receiving Bangladesh workers and hoped that Korea would be able to accommodate more EPS workers from Bangladesh in the coming years.

So far, more than 20,000 Bangladesh workers have been dispatched to Korea through the EPS system. 

According to the Bangladesh Bank, the remittance inflow from the Bangladesh workers in Korea amounted to 209.16 million US dollars in FY 2020/21 which made Korea the thirteenth major source of expatriate workers' remittance. Korea ranked the 12th in FY 2019/20 with 177.84 million US dollars. 

The inflow of remittance from Korea has been growing fast in recent years from 80.65 million US dollars in FY 2016/17 to 96.29 million US dollars in FY 2017/18 and 112.51 US dollars in FY 2018/19.

Expatriate Bangladeshis / Remittance inflow / Korea

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A male blackbuck

Blackbuck: The long-lost antelope

8h | Earth
An illustrated, encyclopedic tour of a world heritage site 

An illustrated, encyclopedic tour of a world heritage site 

9h | Earth
Representation Image. Photo TBS

Banks in stock market: Shot in the arm or recipe for disaster?

9h | Panorama
Picture: Collected

Will the riverfront become visible from the Buriganga again?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dangerous sports in the world

Dangerous sports in the world

9m | Videos
Slow trains, dead slow projects haunt railway

Slow trains, dead slow projects haunt railway

14m | Videos
Mike's four times world record for eating pepper

Mike's four times world record for eating pepper

14m | Videos
Happy cemetery in Romania

Happy cemetery in Romania

19m | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

3
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

6
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka