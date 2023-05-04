Korea to provide $3 billion in concessional loans to Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 May, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2023, 03:30 pm

Related News

Korea to provide $3 billion in concessional loans to Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 May, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2023, 03:30 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Korea and Bangladesh signed a new Framework Arrangement concerning $3 billion of concessional loans from the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) for the year 2023 through 2027 in Incheon, Korea. 

The signing ceremony took place on the occasion of 56th Annual General Meeting of the Board of Governors of Asian Development Bank (ADB) held in Korea. Kisun Bang, first vice minister for Economy and Finance, and Sharifa Khan, secretary of Economic Relations Division(ERD), signed the arrangement on behalf of respective sides on 4 May.

On this occasion, Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the cooperation for Dhaka MRT Line 4 and EDCF Loan Agreement (L/A) for two projects, procurement of CNG buses and modernization of railway signalling system, have also been signed by concerned representatives from both sides.

The signed arrangement will serve as a legal foundation for Korean government's provision of up to $3 billion in concessional loans to the Government of Bangladesh for the next five years.

According to the Arrangement, the repayment period of the EDCF loans will be 40 years, including 15 year grace period, with the annual interest rate between 0.01%~0.05%. According to the arrangement, candidate projects will be identified in the future in close consultation between the two governments.

With the signing of the new framework arrangement, Bangladesh has become the second largest recipient of Korea's Official Development Aid (ODA) across the globe. The amount authorised by the newly signed arrangement has more than quadrupled compared to that of previous EDCF Framework Arrangement which stipulated provision of up to 700 million US dollars for the year 2021 through 2025. So far, Korean government has supported 30 development projects with aggregate amount of $1.7 billion through the EDCF.

The Government of the Republic of Korea has made a bold decision to increase assistance considerably in view of amicable relations with Bangladesh and of bright future of Bangladesh.

Ambassador Lee Jang-kuen said, "It is particularly meaningful to sign a new EDCF Framework Arrangement in the year of 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries. With the substantial increase of the concessional loan to Bangladesh, it is expected that Korea will be able to support mega projects in Bangladesh, thus contributing to continuous socio-economic development of Bangladesh.

"I hope this $3 billion support serves as a catalyst for improving daily lives of Bangladesh people, such as in the areas of transportation, health and education, and for enhancing friendship between the people of Bangladesh and Korea."

Top News

Korean / agreement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Nahid Dipa: The woman putting menstrual cups on the map in Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
Photo: Intiaz Mahmud

Conquering thyself: A solo climb of Mount Pisang

6h | Explorer
Sanjoy Barua Chowdhury. Sketch: TBS

Buddha Purnima: A day for self-contemplation and unwavering kindness

6h | Thoughts
How to bring tech giants under taxation

How to bring tech giants under taxation

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Writers' strike in Hollywood threatens to cost billions of dollars again

Writers' strike in Hollywood threatens to cost billions of dollars again

2h | TBS Entertainment
400 to 500 crore taka’s mango production

400 to 500 crore taka’s mango production

21h | TBS Stories
China rover finds water activity on Mars

China rover finds water activity on Mars

23h | TBS World
How bachelor survives in Dhaka by crossing the barrier of house rent

How bachelor survives in Dhaka by crossing the barrier of house rent

18h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

4
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

5
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022