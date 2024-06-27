Korea is excellent dev partner of Bangladesh: PM Hasina

Chairman and CEO of Korea Export-Import Bank YOON, Hee Sung called on PM Hasina at her Sangsad Bhaban office. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (27 June) said South Korea is an extraordinary development and investment partner of Bangladesh.

She made the remarks while Chairman and CEO of Korea Export-Import Bank YOON, Hee Sung called on her at her Sangsad Bhaban office. PM's Assistant Press Secretary ABM Sarwer-e-Alom Sarker briefed the reporters afterward.

Hasina expressed gratitude to the Korean government for their assistance, which increased to $6 billion from approximately $300-400 million in five years.

She thanked YOON for signing the agreement on financing the construction of Rail-cum-Road Bridge across the River Karnaphuli at Kalurghat Point, Chattogram.

"The bridge would surely solve the traffic problems of Chattogram city and create a wide corridor for the Matarbari [Sonadia] deep sea port for South Asia, South East Asia, and particularly the Northeastern part of India," she said.

She thanked them for their concessional financing of significant projects in Bangladesh.

She also recalled her two visits to the Republic of Korea.

During her visit in 2010, she graciously recalled that she called the Republic "a special friend" deeply involved in the socio-economic development of Bangladesh.

Chairman and CEO of Korea Exim Bank YOON, Hee Sung expressed gratitude for being able to meet with PM Hasina in person and expressed great satisfaction for his fruitful visit to Dhaka.

He considered his visit the most exciting as he saw Bangladesh's ongoing masterpiece development journey.

The chairman and CEO of the Korean Export-Import Bank underscored the importance of Bangladesh's growing GDP, ongoing development trajectory, and socio-economic development, which have been well maintained despite the ongoing global economic and political challenges, including the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

He praised Hasina's efforts to reduce poverty and graduate from LDC completely by 2026.

YOON reaffirmed his commitment to promoting Korean trade and investment in Bangladesh, a pledge that holds significant promise for the future economic prospects of both countries.

The Korean delegation expressed satisfaction in supporting Bangladesh with 6 billion USD to finance development projects and programs from 2023 to 2027 under EDCF (Economic Development Cooperation Fund) and EDPF (Economic Development Promotion Fund).

They also expressed their interest in extending cooperation and financing in skilled human resources development in Bangladesh.

YOON highlighted the mutual benefits of this cooperation, as Bangladesh has a good number of youth as human capital, while the Korean Republic has been facing growing challenges due to its increasing ageing population.

He expressed hope that both countries can complement each other to overcome this challenge, which eventually helps both countries' socio-economic development, instilling a sense of positivity in the audience about the potential outcomes of this cooperation.

YOON expressed his keen interest in further developing and strengthening bilateral relations with Bangladesh, a gesture that Sheikh Hasina warmly received.

The prime minister recalled her meeting with him at the sideline of the G-20 summit in India in September 2023.

She reiterated her commitment to widening and deepening the existing relationship with the Republic of Korea, ensuring a promising future for the two peoples.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both parties looking forward to a mutually prosperous future, PM's assistant press secretary said.

Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin, State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan, Principal Secretary Mohammad Tofazzel Hossain Miah, and ERD Secretary MD Shahriar Kader Siddiky were present at the meeting.