Korea to empower out-of-school adolescent girls in Bangladesh 

Korea will provide $6 million for a project to empower out-of-school adolescent girls and young women in Bangladesh with market driven occupational skills, transferable skills and job placements.

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) signed an agreement with Unicef Bangladesh to launch the four-year (2022-2025) project, reads a press release.

Youngah Doh, country director of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Bangladesh and Sheldon Yett, representative of Unicef Bangladesh signed the agreement at the UNICEF office in Dhaka on 18 July.

This partnership between KOICA and Unicef will support a variety of activities to improve skills and employment status of 12,500 out-of-school adolescent girls and young women between the age group of 15-24 years from the most marginalised populations in Barishal, Bhola, Mymensingh, Gazipur, Dhaka, Nararyanganj and Chattogram districts of Bangladesh.

The project is planning to use proven solutions to empower most marginalised adolescent girls and young women in shortest possible time with smooth transition to decent work options.

Three modalities of training are under consideration as flexibilities are needed to address the interests of learners, demand of job markets and option to address multiple groups simultaneously.

The modalities are as follows: Apprenticeship, mostly in informal economy and targeting the most vulnerable groups; Entrepreneurship training by using business incubation model; and Centre - based occupational training linking different training providers will ensures job placement after completion of the training.

Speaking at the arrangement signing ceremony, KOICA Bangladesh Country Director Youngah Doh said, "The target group of the project is out-of-school adolescent girls aged 15-24 from the most marginalised group who deserve our proper attention. Let's deliver a message to these out-of-school girls that they are not left behind; they have equal rights to get access to skills training and deserve decent employment as well as a better future."

Doh also said she believes the project will strengthen the skills and employment support system to create an enabling environment for the out-of-school adolescent girls, which will accelerate the process of linking out-of-school adolescent girls with skills and employment.

Sheldon Yett, Unicef representative to Bangladesh said, "UNICEF is delighted to be partnering with KOICA to empower adolescent girls and young women in Bangladesh. Ensuring alternative learning opportunities and career support for underprivileged girls and women are critical ingredients for social and economic equity. Through our partnership, KOICA and UNICEF will reach thousands of out-of-school girls and women with the skills they need to compete in today's job market."