Korea 5th largest FDI partner of Bangladesh: Korean envoy

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 September, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2023, 01:38 pm

Ambassador of Korea to Bangladesh Park Young-sik giving his speech while inaugurating an international conference on &quot;Korean Culture in Bangladesh: Inter-Asian Communication and Transcultural Phenomenon&quot; at SIMEC Institute of Technology, Dhaka on Friday, 1 September 2023. Photo: Collected
Ambassador of Korea to Bangladesh Park Young-sik giving his speech while inaugurating an international conference on "Korean Culture in Bangladesh: Inter-Asian Communication and Transcultural Phenomenon" at SIMEC Institute of Technology, Dhaka on Friday, 1 September 2023. Photo: Collected

Ambassador of Korea to Bangladesh Park Young-sik today (1 September) said Korea is one of the biggest development partners of Bangladesh, and the country has become Bangladesh's 5th largest foreign direct investment (FDI) partner.

He inaugurated an international conference on "Korean Culture in Bangladesh: Inter-Asian Communication and Transcultural Phenomenon" today at SIMEC Institute of Technology, Dhaka, reads a press release. 

During his remarks, the ambassador emphasized the role of research in strengthening bilateral ties and hoped the conference would generate new research ideas and enable a better understanding of Korean culture. 

The conference was held to mark the celebration of 50-year bilateral relations between Korea and Bangladesh. It was organized by the International Research Center of SIMEC Institute of Technology, Uttara, Dhaka, in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Bangladesh and supported by the Academy of Korean Studies.

Kyung Hee University Professor and the Director of the K-culture Contents Institute, Dr Ahn Soong-beum, delivered the keynote paper. He underscored the importance of country-specific research to promote Korea's entertainment industry and culture on a global scale. 

Prof Biswajit Das from Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi; Dr Dev Nath Pathak from South Asian University, New Delhi; Prof SM Shaheem Reza from Dhaka University; Prof Manosh Chowdhury from Jahangirnagar University, Dr Hardina Ohlendorf from Mahidol International College, Thailand, spoke at the conference on various aspects of cross-cultural and media research. 

Chief Coordinator of the International Research Center of SIMEC Institute of Technology, Dr Sanjib Roy, delivered the opening remarks.

Scholars from different countries, including South Korea, India and Mexico, attended the day-long conference. 

University students from diverse backgrounds presented their studies on Korean Culture's influence in Bangladesh, focusing on four thematic areas: i) Communication and media practices, ii) Fandom, culture and youth identity, iii) Culture industry, commerce, and exchange, and iv) Transcultural flow of globalization. 

The conference provided insight into the cultural geography of the Global South.

Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Park Young-sik / Bangladesh / Foreign direct investment (FDI)

