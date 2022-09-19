Korail slum dwellers block Mohakhali road protesting eviction

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 September, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2022, 12:07 pm

Photo: Towhid Bappy/Traffic Alert
Photo: Towhid Bappy/Traffic Alert

Hundreds of slum dwellers in Korail took to the streets at Mohakhali Amtola area protesting eviction and demanding safe rehabilitation. 

Traffic has been halted in Mohakhali area since Monday (19 September) morning.

"They took to the streets in front of Titumir college area since 9:30am and the protest is still going on, we requested them to leave the road," said Ashfaq Ahmed, assistant commissioner of Mohakhali traffic zone.

Photo: Traffic Alert
Photo: Traffic Alert

The slum dwellers said that this slum is their only shelter. However, they are being evicted from there without any effort to rehabilitate them.

They will become homeless if they are evacuated from the slum, which is why they have taken to the streets.

