Kolkata to begin ship-to-ship operations for LPG transportation to Bangladesh

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP), Kolkata will soon begin ship-to ship (STS) operations for LPG cargo bound for Bangladesh.

"Apart from ushering a new in the Indo-Bangladesh relations, it will also open connectivity between SMP Port Kolkata and Mongla Port of Bangladesh where the LPG cargo is bound for", reports The New Indian Express quoting an official statement in India.

SMP Port was previously known as Kolkata Port Trust.

STS operator M/s Pace Marine Solutions Pvt Ltd approached SMP with a proposal in this regard in October/November 2021 after commencing successful operation of STS for LPG and other liquefied cargo bound for Haldia.

On 19 March, 804 tonnes of Butane from Trincomallee, Srilanka anchored at Sandheads and after completing customs formalities started discharging cargo in four LPG barges, port officials said.

The STS operation involving Floater and LPG barges was being undertaken in Indonesia earlier and SMP, Kolkata is the first major port in India undertaking such operation within its limits, said SMP Chairman Vinit Kumar.

Dredging activities are being carried out by India in Bangladesh for smooth sailing of ships from Kolkata to Bangladesh ports.