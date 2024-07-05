Koica expresses interest in training workforce in Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 July, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2024, 05:10 pm

Related News

Koica expresses interest in training workforce in Ctg

This announcement was made by Koica Director General JongMin Park during a meeting held on Thursday (4 July) at the office of the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the World Trade Center in Chattogram’s Agrabad.

TBS Report
05 July, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2024, 05:10 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (Koica) has shown keen interest in training the workforce in Chattogram across various sectors, including painting, welding, mechatronics, IT, and industrial automation.

This announcement was made by Koica Director General JongMin Park during a meeting held on Thursday (4 July) at the office of the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the World Trade Center in Chattogram's Agrabad.

"South Korea, as one of Bangladesh's significant development partners, is committed to working with the country. Over the next five years, Korea will provide training and employment opportunities to Bangladeshis in various sectors, particularly in painting, welding, mechatronics, IT, and industrial automation," said Park. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

As part of the initiative, Koica will research the available workforce in Chattogram and offer training based on industry needs, he added.

"South Korea has played a pivotal role in bringing Bangladesh's manufacturing sector to its current status. Under the Employment Permit System (EPS), Korea will provide training in five sectors. South Korea will continue to work towards building skilled manpower in the productive sectors of Bangladesh, especially in Chattogram," he further said.

Chamber President Omar Hajjaj praised the initiative, saying, "Despite the geographical distance, there is a strong relationship between Bangladesh and South Korea. Korea has significantly contributed to the development of Bangladesh's ready-made garment sector. South Korea is also working on improving technical education. The initiative to import skilled human resources from Bangladesh and create skilled manpower in productive sectors is truly commendable."

Top News

Korea Cooperation International Agency (KOICA) / Chattogram / south korea

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image of a Russel&#039;s Viper snake. Photo: Collected

Russell's Viper on the loose? Call Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh

7h | Features
How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

9h | Panorama
Abohoman by Rufaida’s technique involves carving motifs onto wooden blocks and using these wooden blocks to stamp onto the fabric, ensuring each piece is handcrafted and customisable. Photo: Courtesy

Dyed in tradition: A kaleidoscope of handcrafted garments

9h | Mode
An Irrawaddy Dolphin breaches the water near Monpura, Hatiya. Though called a ‘river dolphin’, it is actually an oceanic dolphin that lives in brackish water near coasts, river mouths, and estuaries. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Securing a safe future for the river dolphins of Bangladesh

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine attack on Russian nuclear power plant

Ukraine attack on Russian nuclear power plant

20h | Videos
Capital markets are bullish after budget-centric volatility

Capital markets are bullish after budget-centric volatility

21h | Videos
Anti-quota protest: Students blocked Jamalpur Express train for 2 hours

Anti-quota protest: Students blocked Jamalpur Express train for 2 hours

23h | Videos
Israel vs. Hezbollah, which way the conflict is going?

Israel vs. Hezbollah, which way the conflict is going?

22h | Videos