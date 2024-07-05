Koica expresses interest in training workforce in Ctg

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (Koica) has shown keen interest in training the workforce in Chattogram across various sectors, including painting, welding, mechatronics, IT, and industrial automation.

This announcement was made by Koica Director General JongMin Park during a meeting held on Thursday (4 July) at the office of the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the World Trade Center in Chattogram's Agrabad.

"South Korea, as one of Bangladesh's significant development partners, is committed to working with the country. Over the next five years, Korea will provide training and employment opportunities to Bangladeshis in various sectors, particularly in painting, welding, mechatronics, IT, and industrial automation," said Park.

As part of the initiative, Koica will research the available workforce in Chattogram and offer training based on industry needs, he added.

"South Korea has played a pivotal role in bringing Bangladesh's manufacturing sector to its current status. Under the Employment Permit System (EPS), Korea will provide training in five sectors. South Korea will continue to work towards building skilled manpower in the productive sectors of Bangladesh, especially in Chattogram," he further said.

Chamber President Omar Hajjaj praised the initiative, saying, "Despite the geographical distance, there is a strong relationship between Bangladesh and South Korea. Korea has significantly contributed to the development of Bangladesh's ready-made garment sector. South Korea is also working on improving technical education. The initiative to import skilled human resources from Bangladesh and create skilled manpower in productive sectors is truly commendable."