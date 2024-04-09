KM Shakhawat Moon reappointed deputy press secretary to PM Hasina

KM Shakhawat Moon has been reappointed as deputy press secretary to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification of the reappointment.

Earlier, on 25 March, Shakhawat was promoted to the post of director (Studies and Training) from senior trainer of PIB in the third grade.

In 2018, Shakhwat Moon was appointed deputy press secretary to the prime minister.

Prior to this, he served as controller/program manager in Bangladesh Television from PIB.