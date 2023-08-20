Kishoreganj's Pagla Mosque gets record Tk5.78 core in donation

The donation boxes were last opened on 6 May. Even then, a record amount of Tk5,59,7,689 along with foreign currency, and gold ornaments were found

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Kishoreganj's historic Pagla Mosque received a record amount of Tk5,78,9,325 in donations.

"After 3 months and 13 days, all the donation boxes of the mosque were opened yesterday. A total of  Tk5,78,9,325 were found after counting the money. Apart from money, diamonds and gold ornaments and foreign currency were found in the eight donation boxes of the mosque. This is a record amount compared to the amount received in the past," Deputy Commissioner and Pagla Mosque Management Committee President Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad told reporters on Saturday (19 August).

The donation boxes were opened at 8:30am on Saturday. Then the money was filled in sacks and taken to the second floor of the mosque for counting.

Kishoreganj Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) ATM Farhad Chowdhury, Senior Assistant Commissioner (Land) Nashita-Tul Islam, Tania Akhter, Nabila Ferdous, Pesh Imam Mufti Khalilur Rahman of Pagla Mosque and Assistant General Manager of Rupali Bank Rafiqul Islam among others took part in counting money.

The donation boxes were last opened on 6 May. Even then, a record amount of Tk5,59,7,689 along with foreign currency, and gold ornaments were found.

It is said once upon a time a spiritual leader, resided in the hilly place between the Narsunda river flowing between Harua and Rakhuail areas of Kishoreganj town. Irrespective of caste and religion, people used to travel to that abode. After his death, the locals started using his shrine as Kamel Pagal Pir's mosque. People donate to this mosque from the belief it will fulfil their wishes. They donate cash, gold ornaments as well as cows, goats, poultry and even foreign currency to the mosque.

