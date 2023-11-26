Kishoreganj derailment: Rail communication restored after 17 hours

TBS Report
26 November, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 26 November, 2023, 11:11 am

Kishoreganj express derailed at Gachihata train station on 25 November 2023. Photo: UNB
Kishoreganj express derailed at Gachihata train station on 25 November 2023. Photo: UNB

The railway services between Dhaka and Kishoreganj, Mymensingh, and Chattogram have been restored 17 hours after a train engine and two coaches derailed near Gachihata railway station in Katiadi upazila of Kishoreganj.

The obstruction was cleared from the tracts enabling the resumption of rail services at around 9:30am on Sunday, confirmed Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kishoreganj railway station AKM Aminul Haque.

The incident occurred as the Dhaka-bound Kishoreganj Express train was changing tracks upon its arrival at the station around 4:30pm on Saturday (25 November). 

A "Bijoy Express" train was waiting at Gachihata station when the Kishoreganj Express arrived at the station, so the latter had to change tracks.

Consequently, the Bijoy Express also remained stuck at the station due to this accident.

Following this incident, rail communication between Dhaka and Kishoreganj as well as Mymensingh and Chattogram was halted.

Two cranes were brought in overnight to facilitate the removal of the train from the rail track, which was completed this morning.

 

 

 

 

 

