Kishore Mahbubani in Dhaka: Geopolitical terrain gets trickier amid US-China contest

Bangladesh

UNB
12 December, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 01:03 pm

Related News

Kishore Mahbubani in Dhaka: Geopolitical terrain gets trickier amid US-China contest

UNB
12 December, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 01:03 pm
Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB

The 'geopolitical contest' between the United States and China will only grow in intensity over the next 10 years, affecting billions around the globe, while countries like Bangladesh will face great challenges in managing all its impacts. 

That is according to the renowned author, diplomat and geopolitical consultant Kishore Mahbubani, who delivered the keynote address at the latest edition of the Cosmos Dialogue at a city hotel on Sunday.

"No matter where you live, no matter what you do, your lives will be affected or disrupted by this geopolitical contest. I can guarantee you," said Mahbubani, former Dean of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, Singapore. 

Cosmos Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Cosmos Group, hosted the dialogue titled "Emerging Asian Nations in Global Geopolitics: Implications for Bangladesh" as part of its Distinguished Speakers' Series, chaired by Dr Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury,  ex-permanent representative of Bangladesh to the UN in New York, as well as advisor on foreign affairs to the last caretaker government. 

The opening remarks were delivered by Cosmos Foundation Chairman Enayetullah Khan. 

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Mahbubani, an analyst with unrivalled access to policymakers in Beijing and Washington, said the world is in a difficult and complex situation, and termed the contest between the USA and China as the 'biggest since the beginning of history' - given the sheer size, scale and influence of the contestants.   

As a result, Mahbubani, who served two stints as Singapore's permanent representative to the UN, including a spell as president of the Security Council between 2001 and 2002, said Bangladesh will face difficulties and challenges as it wants to have good ties with both the US and China. 

He said the situation is a bit harder in South Asia due to the absence of any effective regional association like ASEAN. With SAARC proving ineffective, Mahbubani believes how India handles the fallout of the US-China contest would have bearing on Bangladesh.  

Enayetullah Khan said geopolitics and geo-economics will play out in multiple modes, that will find consequence in a complex matrix of conflict and confrontation, and that will perhaps form the basis of a new global order as the twenty-first century unfolds. 

For the developing world, and much of Asia is still developing, he said, these complexities are bound to exacerbate the challenges, and also compound the impediments to progress.

Khan said countries like Bangladesh will need to chart a behaviour pattern that would enable them to move forward and protect the fruits of our achievements.

"In addition, we would need to confront the inexorable effects of Climate-Change and possible future hazards as pandemics," he said.

Dr Chowdhury noted the world is confronting a series of serious crises and the list is long. "The most salient among them are conflicts between and within nations, pandemics and health hazards, the climate emergency, debt distress, ever rising cost of living, supply chain disruptions, and widening inequalities," he said.

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The foreign affairs expert said the post-World War II rules-based international order, with global norms and standards established by tireless endeavours through multilateral institutions, is severely stressed.

He said social compacts created through arduous efforts of decades appear to be breaking down. "The situation is what the great Australian scholar Coral Bell would have described as an inexorable crisis slide.

Outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming wanted to know whether there is any scope for Bangladesh to play a role to bring China and India closer together. 

"I must say it's a very challenging question. On one hand, frankly it will be very dangerous for Bangladesh," the expert responded.  

Kishore Mahbubani

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Morocco’s sensational wins against European powerhouses Belgium, Spain and Portugal (and draw with Croatia) cements Africa’s ascension. Photo: Reuters

Carried away by euphoria: Why Morocco's win matters to so many others

3h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

The Paper Boutique: Challenging traditional aesthetics of weddings

4h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

The Nobel Prizes need to solve their bias problem

2h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Redmi A1: Appealing, affordable but riddled with compromise

2h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Subsidy pressure triples to Tk1.6 lakh crore as imports remain costly

Subsidy pressure triples to Tk1.6 lakh crore as imports remain costly

1h | TBS Insight
Reasons why Elon Musk is repeatedly in the headlines

Reasons why Elon Musk is repeatedly in the headlines

1h | TBS World
Vibrant US market could make up for RMG export losses in EU

Vibrant US market could make up for RMG export losses in EU

2h | TBS Insight
NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter’s flight on Mars

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter’s flight on Mars

16h | TBS Science

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

4
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

5
Photo: Reuters
Banking

Central bank raises its dollar selling rate by Tk1

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis