Kiron takes charge as acting Gazipur city mayor

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 November, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 05:02 pm

Related News

Kiron takes charge as acting Gazipur city mayor

Kiron promised to develop inoperable roads to meet the expectations of the city dwellers

TBS Report
28 November, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 05:02 pm
Kiron takes charge as acting Gazipur city mayor

Asadur Rahman Kiron today took charge of his office as acting mayor of Gazipur City Corporation (GCC).

Following the suspension of Zahangir Alam from the post of GCC mayor, the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives formed a three-member mayoral panel for the city corporation. Kiron is the first panel mayor from ward no 43.

Assuming the office on Sunday, Kiron said those who lost their land without being included in acquisition process will be compensated by talking to the local government ministry.

Kiron promised to develop inoperable roads to meet the expectations of the city dwellers. 

The Awami League leaders who were present at the acting mayor's office criticized the controversial actions of the outgoing mayor. 

Before the acting mayor takes charge, the ruling party leaders declared Zahangir Alam unwanted in the city corporation and took down his picture from the office.

City Corporation Chief Executive Officer Aminul Islam, acting general secretary of metropolitan Awami League Ataullah Mandal, Joint General Secretary Matiur Rahman Moti, Convener of metropolitan Jubo League Kamrul Ahsan Sarkar Russell, Councilor Abdullah Al Mamun Mandal, Ayesha Akter and other officials of the city corporation were present on the occasion.
 

Top News

Gazipur City Corporation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mominul Islam, the Managing Director of IPDC

IPDC Finance: The transformational pioneers of NBFIs in Bangladesh

2h | Panorama
A flock of parakeets fly over a golden paddy field at Rangunia&#039;s Gumai Beel in Chattogram. According to the locals, the birds are attracted to the smell of mature paddy and come to the area during harvesting season in great numbers to have a feast. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Kamol Das

Parrots flock in their thousands to Gumai Beel in Ctg 

5h | In Focus
Photo: Courtesy

Breaking the stereotype: Rise of non-metal jewellery

6h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

DIRD: Meet the company that pioneered geotextile manufacturing in Bangladesh

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

World races to contain new Omicron variant

World races to contain new Omicron variant

21h | Videos
8 expressways by 2041 to boost regional connectivity

8 expressways by 2041 to boost regional connectivity

21h | Videos
Foods of Rajshahi that you should not miss

Foods of Rajshahi that you should not miss

22h | Videos
Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

6
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 