Kiron takes charge as acting Gazipur city mayor

Asadur Rahman Kiron today took charge of his office as acting mayor of Gazipur City Corporation (GCC).

Following the suspension of Zahangir Alam from the post of GCC mayor, the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives formed a three-member mayoral panel for the city corporation. Kiron is the first panel mayor from ward no 43.

Assuming the office on Sunday, Kiron said those who lost their land without being included in acquisition process will be compensated by talking to the local government ministry.

Kiron promised to develop inoperable roads to meet the expectations of the city dwellers.

The Awami League leaders who were present at the acting mayor's office criticized the controversial actions of the outgoing mayor.

Before the acting mayor takes charge, the ruling party leaders declared Zahangir Alam unwanted in the city corporation and took down his picture from the office.

City Corporation Chief Executive Officer Aminul Islam, acting general secretary of metropolitan Awami League Ataullah Mandal, Joint General Secretary Matiur Rahman Moti, Convener of metropolitan Jubo League Kamrul Ahsan Sarkar Russell, Councilor Abdullah Al Mamun Mandal, Ayesha Akter and other officials of the city corporation were present on the occasion.

