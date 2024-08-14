Killings during recent student protests to be tried at International Crimes Tribunal: Law adviser 

The interim government has decided to hold trials for the killings that occurred during the recent student protests at the International Crimes Tribunal, Dr Asif Nazrul, adviser on law, justice, and parliamentary affairs to the interim government, said today (14 August).

"Efforts are underway to investigate these incidents under the supervision of the United Nations," he said during a press conference at the Secretariat.

He also said the government will withdraw all cases filed across the country during the period of 1 July to 5 August centering the Anti-discrimination Student Movement.

"Dhaka cases filed during this period will be withdrawn by tomorrow [15 August] and cases outside Dhaka by 31 August," he said.

The legal adviser said the false and harassment cases could not be withdrawn within three days as cooperation of the police was necessary.

"At present, operations have resumed in all police stations. As a result, the cases will be withdrawn now."