Killing of Bangladeshi in US: Family in grief, shock in Sylhet

Grief has engulfed the Sylhet house of Abu Saleh Md Yusuf Jhony, who was gunned down in New York's Buffalo city on 27 April.

Another Bangladeshi named Babul Uddin, from Cumilla, was also shot dead by gunmen at the same time.

Yusuf's family was shattered upon receiving the death news.

Yusuf, son of Nurul Haque, a former member of Tinchati village under Kanaighat Jhingabari Union, moved to the US 10 months back with his wife and two daughters for permanent residency.

He used to work for a painting company there, and his family members have been living in the Majortila area of Sylhet city.

His parents fainted several times after hearing the news of the tragic death of Yusuf, the eldest among three brothers and one sister.

According to Bangladeshi expatriates residing in Buffalo, New York, Yusuf and Babul Uddin were employed as painters in a residence located 100 blocks down Jenner Street in Buffalo. While working, a group of armed individuals arrived, demanding money from Babul Uddin.

When their demand was refused, the assailants attempted to attack Babul. In an effort to save him, Yusuf intervened, resulting in both of them being fatally shot.

Buffalo police spokesman Michael J De George said they responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 Block of Jenner Street, as reported by local media.

The expatriates said that they would take various protest programmes demanding justice for the killing of two Bangladeshis.