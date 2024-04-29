Killing of Bangladeshi in US: Family in grief, shock in Sylhet

Bangladesh

UNB
29 April, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 02:57 pm

Killing of Bangladeshi in US: Family in grief, shock in Sylhet

UNB
29 April, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 02:57 pm
File photo of Abu Saleh Md Yusuf Jhony.
File photo of Abu Saleh Md Yusuf Jhony.

Grief has engulfed the Sylhet house of Abu Saleh Md Yusuf Jhony, who was gunned down in New York's Buffalo city on 27 April.

Another Bangladeshi named Babul Uddin, from Cumilla, was also shot dead by gunmen at the same time.

Yusuf's family was shattered upon receiving the death news.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Yusuf, son of Nurul Haque, a former member of Tinchati village under Kanaighat Jhingabari Union, moved to the US 10 months back with his wife and two daughters for permanent residency.

He used to work for a painting company there, and his family members have been living in the Majortila area of Sylhet city.

His parents fainted several times after hearing the news of the tragic death of Yusuf, the eldest among three brothers and one sister.

According to Bangladeshi expatriates residing in Buffalo, New York, Yusuf and Babul Uddin were employed as painters in a residence located 100 blocks down Jenner Street in Buffalo. While working, a group of armed individuals arrived, demanding money from Babul Uddin.

When their demand was refused, the assailants attempted to attack Babul. In an effort to save him, Yusuf intervened, resulting in both of them being fatally shot.

Buffalo police spokesman Michael J De George said they responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 Block of Jenner Street, as reported by local media.

The expatriates said that they would take various protest programmes demanding justice for the killing of two Bangladeshis.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

4h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Home security products to create a safe haven

4h | Brands
China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

7h | Wheels
Despite a slowdown in consumer business after the US sanctions, Huawei’s profits steadily grew thanks to its diversified businesses. Photo: Jebun Nesa Alo

How Huawei diversified business to defy the effects of US sanctions

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dengue could kill 40,000 people in 2024: WHO

Dengue could kill 40,000 people in 2024: WHO

3h | Videos
How Taiwan is taking advantage of the US-China conflict

How Taiwan is taking advantage of the US-China conflict

4h | Videos
Why is China helping Russia despite the risk of US sanctions?

Why is China helping Russia despite the risk of US sanctions?

4h | Videos
This is a fight to ensure safe food!

This is a fight to ensure safe food!

5h | Videos