Killers of Bangabandhu committed jail killing: PM tells JS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today told the Parliament that jail killing on this day in 1975 was committed by those who had killed Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"Four national leaders were killed in the central jail, which was a protected place. The killers of Father of the Nation were Zia and Mostaque and they also committed this killing (jail killing)," she said.

The Leader of the House made this remark joining an unscheduled discussion on Jail Killing Day in the parliament.

She said that Ziaur Rahman had killed freedom fighters one after another from military officers-soldiers to Awami League leaders as well as reinstalled anti-liberation forces and collaborators of Pakistani occupation forces in power.

She added: "They wanted to spoil our victory (achieved following the Liberation War) completely and distort history."

Sheikh Hasina said Ziaur Rahman patronized and rewarded the killers and gave them jobs in foreign missions. H M Ershad also did the same thing and he allowed Bangabandhu's killer Col. Faruk to do politics and gave him scope to be a candidate for the post of President, she said.

Criticizing Barrister Mainul Hosein, the premier said he is now talking loud, but he formed a political party with killers.

Pointing to the BNP, she said those who come in power illegally and violate the constitution can't give democracy and protect human rights.

She continued that "Now we've to hear statements on democracy and human rights. But, those who come in power through martial law, they can't give democracy. Those who come in power in an illegal way violating the Constitution can't give democracy. How can they protect human rights?"

She went on saying: "I think it wouldn't be possible to make such development (of the country) unless we made Bangladesh free from stigma by trying the killers (of Bangabandhu's killing and Jail Killing) and war criminals."

Mentioning that people are the main source of power, the Prime Minister said that they have come to power due to the people and are able to hold trial of these killings so that no injustice takes place in the country again.

She opined that the present development of the country was not possible if they didn't make the country stigma-free through holding trial of the killings and war criminals.

"The country has been made free from stigma. . . but, I want that the country will never fall into such a crisis," she added.

Sheikh Hasina said that her government has established rule of law and justice in Bangladesh through the trial, which was totally absent after 1975.

The Premier said that Begum Khaleda Zia after 2001 had tried to save the killers as she appointed one of the accused to the foreign ministry and posted him in Malaysia.

Besides, another accused was given promotion and retirement benefits even after his death by Khaleda Zia which proved that they all were involved in the killings, she added.

She said that trials of these killings have been done braving many obstacles along with execution of the judgment, but few killers are still abroad.

Sheikh Hasina told the House with sorrow about the fugitive killers that Bangladesh is not getting expected cooperation from the governments of US, Canada, Pakistan and others where the killers have taken shelter.