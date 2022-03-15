Kids’ death after taking Napa syrup: Hospital probe body suspends investigation

The investigation committee formed by Brahmanbaria District Sadar Hospital authorities has suspended their activities in connection with the death of two children allegedly taking Napa Syrup.

The hospital authorities formed the three-member committee following the kids' deaths to investigate whether there was any medical negligence or negligence on the part of doctors.

Defending the suspension, Brahmanbaria District Sadar Hospital Superintendent Wahiduzzaman said an investigation committee has also been formed from the Directorate General of Health Services Chattogram office to look into the deaths and it has already visited the hospital.

"That is why the activities of the committee formed by the hospital authorities have been suspended," he explained the reporters Tuesday (15 March).

Earlier on 10 March, two children – Yasin Khan, 6, and Morsalin Khan, 5, – from Durgapur village of Ashuganj upazila, died seemingly after taking Napa syrup.

The Department of Drug Administration, the Chattogram Divisional Office of DGHS and the Brahmanbaria District Sadar Hospital Authority formed three separate investigation committees into the incident.

The children's mother, Lima Begum, said they fell ill after being fed Napa syrup, were first taken to the Ashuganj Health Complex and later to the District Sadar Hospital.

The doctor on duty at the emergency department said that the two children were in good condition and advised them to take them home and give him more water and sour food.

One child died on the way home and another died after being taken home.