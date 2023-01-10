3 injured as kidney patients, relatives protest dialysis fee hike at CMCH

Kidney patients and their relatives blocked the road in front of Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) today protesting the hospital's decision to hike dialysis fees.

They blocked the road in front of the main gate of the hospital at around 11:30am on Tuesday (10 January).

The demonstration brought traffic on both sides of the road to a standstill.

When law enforcers tried to remove the blockaders from the road, a scuffle took place between the two parties.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

At least three people were injured in the confrontation.

Speaking with The Business Satndard, Panchlaish police station OC (Investigation) Sadiqur Rahman, said, "Patients started protesting on the road in front of the hospital against the recent hike in dialysis fees this morning. This resulted in long tailbacks on both sides of the road.

"A small scuffle took place when the police tried to move them away from the street. Some people including police officials were injured in the incident."

On Sunday (8 January), patients at CMCH started protesting against the increase in kidney dialysis fees.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

They locked the gate of the kidney dialysis centre as a part of their demonstration. Brigadier General Shamim Ahsan, the director of the hospital, was confined for about one hour by the patients and their relatives.

Sandor, an India-based contractual dialysis service provider at the hospital, had two slabs of fees – one is a subsidised rate of Tk510 and another one Tk2,785 excluding subsidy.

However, under the management of CMCH, all types of patients used to undergo dialysis sessions at Tk510.

However, from 1 January, Sandor set a uniform rate of Tk2,935 for all patients. Since then, patients and their relatives have been urging the authorities to revert to the previous rates.