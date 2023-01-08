Kidney patients, attendants stage demo at CMCH 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 January, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2023, 06:53 pm

Related News

Kidney patients, attendants stage demo at CMCH 

TBS Report
08 January, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2023, 06:53 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Kidney patients and their relatives staged a demonstration at Chattogram Medical College Hospital on Sunday by confining its director Brigadier General Shamim Ahsan for about an hour in protest against the unusual hike in kidney dialysis service fees. 

Sandor, an India-based contractual dialysis service provider at the hospital, had two slabs of fees– one is a subsidised rate of Tk510 and another one Tk2,785 excluding subsidy. 

However, under the management of CMCH, all types of patients used to undergo dialysis sessions at Tk510. But from 1 January, Sandor set a uniform rate of Tk2,935. 

The patients and attendants started demanding a reduction in the dialysis fee since Saturday.

Due to the inaction of the authorities, it turned into a protest on Sunday when the agitators blocked the road to the main gate of the hospital.

They told the hospital director that since the beginning of the new year, Sandor has increased the dialysis service fee from Tk510 to Tk2,935. 

It was difficult for the critical patients to pay the higher amount of fees. But Brigadier General Shamim Ahsan told the patients and their relatives that he had nothing to do about it.

"Those who cannot afford to go to private hospitals for sudden kidney dialysis come to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital. But now dialysis fee has gone up by almost 475% on the pretext of not getting government subsidy which is inhumane," Feroze Ahmad, an attendant, told The Business Standard.

"Sandor has been providing dialysis services at Chattogram Medical College Hospital for the last two years. I now have to pay Tk2,935 for the dialysis instead of the previous Tk510 and the fee was low largely due to the government subsidy." Zahirul Islam, a patient said.

When asked, Brigadier General Shamim Ahsan said that until now, kidney patients were given dialysis services at a subsidised rate. The health ministry used to pay the subsidy to Sandor. But they have accumulated a lot of outstanding payments over the last few years.

"As a result, they (Sandor) have increased the service charges. We have informed the matter to higher authorities," he said.

"Until the issue is settled, we have nothing to do. We are trying to provide dialysis services to some of the patients from the patient welfare organisation at a lower cost.'' 

However, affected patients and their relatives said that about 6,000 patients receive dialysis services at CMCH every year. About 100 to 120 patients receive services daily. But due to the increase in fees, less than half of the patients are able to avail of this service. If this problem is not addressed immediately, the lives of the patients will be in danger.

Kidney Dialysis Center of CMCH started operation in 2017 under a public-private partnership (PPP). Currently, the center is running with 31 machines. Indian company Sandor has signed a 10-year contract with the health ministry to provide services at the centre using the government space. 

Top News / Health

CMCH / demo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wardrobe: Noir (male) &amp; Ecstasy (female) Model: Tanzim &amp; Jaima Styling &amp; Choreography: Tawhidur Rashid Photography: Eivan Sardar Makeup: Hossain

Amp up your style with fashionable winter wear

11h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

If you sell 3,000 books in India, it is considered a bestseller: Paro Anand

10h | Panorama
As digital technology becomes more pervasive, a sense of touch and humanity will be more sought after and this may mark a new age of master craftsmanship. Photo: Bloomberg

AI is cool but can it tailor a $50,000 suit?

9h | Panorama
Graphic: TBS

Dorik: Build a website in 30 minutes

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Comet C2022 E3 will be visible after 50 thousand years

Comet C2022 E3 will be visible after 50 thousand years

2h | TBS Science
Hope and consternation as China economy reopens

Hope and consternation as China economy reopens

4h | TBS Insight
Top 5 tips for securing a promotion during a recession

Top 5 tips for securing a promotion during a recession

4h | TBS Career
Fighting on despite Putin’s Christmas truce

Fighting on despite Putin’s Christmas truce

22h | TBS World

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget

5
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

6
BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals
Banking

BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals