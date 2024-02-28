Khurshid Alam, Habibur Rahman join Bangladesh Bank as deputy governors

Khurshid Alam, Habibur Rahman join Bangladesh Bank as deputy governors

TBS Report
28 February, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 05:01 pm
(From the left) Md Khurshid Alam and Dr Md Habibur Rahman.

The Ministry of Finance has appointed Mr Khurshid Alam and Dr Habibur Rahman as deputy governors of the central bank.

The Financial Institutions Division released a notification in this regard today (28 February). 

With the latest recruitments, there are now four deputy governors at the Bangladesh Bank.

The new deputy governors have been hired on a contract basis on the condition of cancellation of their voluntary retirement from their current posts.

Md Khurshid Alam has been currently serving as the executive director (Grade-1) of the Bangladesh Bank.

He began his tenure with Bangladesh Bank in 1988 and has since served in various departments, including Banking Regulation and Policy, Banking Inspection, SME & Special Programs, Green Banking & CSR, and Debt Management. 

His extensive experience includes postings in Bangladesh Bank's Chattogram, Sylhet, and Rangpur offices.

Khurshid Alam played a pivotal role in establishing the Sustainable Finance Department within Bangladesh Bank and has been instrumental in formulating policies related to Green Banking, Sustainable Financing, CSR for the Banking Sector, Financial Inclusion & Literacy, and environmental Financial Issues.

He holds a degree in Management from the University of Dhaka, Bangladesh. He earned his MBA degee from Stamford University Bangladesh. He further enhanced his skills by completing an Advanced Training Course on Econometric Analysis from the Bureau of Economic Research, University of Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Md Habibur Rahman is the chief economist of the central bank.

Previously, Dr Habibur Rahman worked in the research department, monetary management, and technical unit of Bangladesh Bank. He also worked as a senior research economist in the policy analysis unit of Bangladesh Bank under the World Bank's capacity building project.

Dr Habibur, who has a PhD in practical economics, joined Bangladesh Bank's research department in 1990 as an assistant director.

The contract appointment for Deputy Governor AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan ended on 2 February, while Deputy Governor Abu Farah Md Nasser's contract expired on 23 February

Abu Farah Md Nasser will assume the role of the bank's policy advisor for the upcoming year.

The Bangladesh Bank had three deputy governor posts, which were increased to four in 2019. 

The fourth post was added on the condition that one deputy governor would be appointed from a commercial bank.

In October 2019, the government issued a circular for appointing a deputy governor. Later in February this year, it advertised again for the two deputy governor posts. 

The circular included one more option, allowing applicants from commercial banks with working experience of 25 years.

