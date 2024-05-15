Khulna University beats other Bangladeshi unis to top THE Young University rankings

Khulna University (KU), has secured top position among Bangladeshi universities, 50 years or younger, in the Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings.

Khulna University ranked between 401-500, placing it ahead of all other public universities in Bangladesh.

This achievement is attributed to KU's focus on research, industry collaboration, international perspective, research environment, and educational quality, with respective weights of 45.2%, 17.1%, 43.7%, 14.5%, and 22.7% in the ranking criteria.

"The current Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr Mahmood Hossain, who is also a researcher, played a proactive role to strengthen Khulna University's position in global ranking. Under his leadership, the university has made significant progress in research, publication, infrastructure development, and international affairs", said Professor Sehrish Khan, Director of the Office of International Affairs and Chair of the Ranking Committee at the university.

Registrar (Acting) of the university, Professor Khan Golam Quddus, highlighted the visible changes across all sectors of the university, attributing them to the strong leadership and vision of the current Vice-Chancellor.

He expressed hope that with continued efforts, Khulna University will soon become the best university in Bangladesh.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mahmood Hossain expressed pride in Khulna University's prestigious position in the Times Higher Education Young University Rankings after securing positions in THE and QS rankings.

"This achievement was made possible due to the dedication and sincerity of the faculties, students, and staff, and their contributions to the university's excellence in academia and administration", he said.

Times Higher Education has been publishing the World Young University Rankings since 2019, considering only those universities, both public and private, that are 50 years old or younger, based on their overall quality. This year, 673 universities from around the world have been ranked, up from 605 last year.

The ranking considers 18 indicators, including teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook, as well as fundamental aspects of universities such as their mission, teaching, and research.