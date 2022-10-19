Khulna transport owners threaten strike demanding a stop to three-wheelers’ movement 

The ban on electric three-wheelers is loosely applied, with such vehicles still plying on many highways in the country. Photo: MumitM/TBS

Transport owners in Khulna have threatened to go on a two-day strike if the authorities concerned do not take measures to stop the plying of battery-run three-wheelers on the highway by 20 October.

The Khulna District Bus-Minibus Coach Microbus Owners Association took the decision at a meeting held on Wednesday (19 October).

In the meeting, the transport owners said three-wheelers including Nasimon, Karimon, Easybike and other non-mechanised vehicles are still plying on the roads and highways defying the High Court ban.

Transport movement on all routes from Khulna will remain suspended on 21 and 22 October if the administration does not take initiatives to stop plying of the battery-run three-wheelers within 20 October, the owners said.