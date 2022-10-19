Khulna transport owners threaten strike demanding a stop to three-wheelers’ movement 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 October, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 07:41 pm

Related News

Khulna transport owners threaten strike demanding a stop to three-wheelers’ movement 

TBS Report
19 October, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 07:41 pm
The ban on electric three-wheelers is loosely applied, with such vehicles still plying on many highways in the country. Photo: MumitM/TBS
The ban on electric three-wheelers is loosely applied, with such vehicles still plying on many highways in the country. Photo: MumitM/TBS

Transport owners in Khulna have threatened to go on a two-day strike if the authorities concerned do not take measures to stop the plying of battery-run three-wheelers on the highway by 20 October.

The Khulna District Bus-Minibus Coach Microbus Owners Association took the decision at a meeting held on Wednesday (19 October).

In the meeting, the transport owners said three-wheelers including Nasimon, Karimon, Easybike and other non-mechanised vehicles are still plying on the roads and highways defying the High Court ban.

Transport movement on all routes from Khulna will remain suspended on 21 and 22 October if the administration does not take initiatives to stop plying of the battery-run three-wheelers within 20 October, the owners said.

Top News

Transport strike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Beli Begum took haleem from Faridpur to Athens

10h | Panorama
Joe Biden, who once supported a similar bill as Senator, has said he’s ready to work with Congress to curb OPEC influence. Photo: Bloomberg

Making Opec+ subject to US antitrust law will backfire

9h | Panorama
Photo: Aneek Mustafa Anwar

Remnants of the silver screen’s golden days

9h | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

1h | Videos
Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

2h | Videos
Hyundai offers chance to get World Cup ticket with car purchase

Hyundai offers chance to get World Cup ticket with car purchase

2h | Videos
What is the reason behind the extinction of Mammoth?

What is the reason behind the extinction of Mammoth?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

3
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

6
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays