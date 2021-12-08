Khulna SI arrested for raping mother in front of daughter 

A Detective Branch (DB) of police sub-inspector (SI) has been arrested for reportedly raping a mother in front of her daughter inside a Khulna hotel.

Khulna police arrested SI Jahangir Alam on Tuesday midnight, confirmed Khulna police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Hasan Al Mamun to The Business Standard.

A rape case has been filed against the accused police official.

"A mother brought her ailing daughter for treatment to Khulna city from Mongla in Bagerhat district on Tuesday afternoon.

"They got into a room of Hotel Sundarbans, adjacent to the city's Shahid Hadis Park," the OC said.

"At around 2:15am, Jahangir entered the room where mother and daughter were staying. Then he allegedly raped the mother in front of her ailing daughter," he added.

A Khulna court, on Wednesday, sent SI Jahangir to jail.

The rape survivor has been sent to the One Stop Crisis Centre (OCC) of Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) for medical tests.

