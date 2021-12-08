Khulna SI arrested for raping mother in front of daughter 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 09:39 pm

Related News

Khulna SI arrested for raping mother in front of daughter 

A Khulna court on Wednesday sent the accused to jail 

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 09:39 pm
SI Jahangir Alam. photo: Collected
SI Jahangir Alam. photo: Collected

A Detective Branch (DB) of police sub-inspector (SI) has been arrested for reportedly raping a mother in front of her daughter inside a Khulna hotel.

Khulna police arrested SI Jahangir Alam on Tuesday midnight, confirmed Khulna police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Hasan Al Mamun to The Business Standard.

A rape case has been filed against the accused police official. 

"A mother brought her ailing daughter for treatment to Khulna city from Mongla in Bagerhat district on Tuesday afternoon. 

"They got into a room of Hotel Sundarbans, adjacent to the city's Shahid Hadis Park," the OC said.

"At around 2:15am, Jahangir entered the room where mother and daughter were staying. Then he allegedly raped the mother in front of her ailing daughter," he added.

A Khulna court, on Wednesday, sent SI Jahangir to jail.

The rape survivor has been sent to the One Stop Crisis Centre (OCC) of Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) for medical tests.
 

Top News

Crime / Khulna / rape

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

10h | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

12h | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

13h | Panorama
Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

3h | Videos
Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

6h | Videos
Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh Address

Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh Address

6h | Videos
From tea seller to politician

From tea seller to politician

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study