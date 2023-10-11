Khulna residents have to wait for some time to enjoy development works, says new mayor

Khulna residents have to wait for some time to enjoy the development works, said the new mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC), Talukder Abdul Khaleque today.

"The ongoing development work of drains and roads in the Khulna metropolitan area is being delayed due to adverse weather conditions like untimely rains. City dwellers have to wait a bit for quality construction work," he said speaking at a ceremony organised to commemorate the the newly elected mayor and councillors of Khulna City Corporation taking charge of their posts at Shahid Altaf Auditorium of Nagar Bhaban on Wednesday (11 October).

Chief Executive Officer of Khulna City Corporation Laskar Tajul Islam presided over the ceremony, Khulna-6 Member of Parliament Md. Aktaruzzaman Babu, Chairman of Khulna Development Authority Brigadier General SM Mirazul Islam, Wasa Managing Director Md. Abdullah, high-ranking officials of public and private departments, political leaders, and representatives of various civil organisations were present at the ceremony. KCC officials, civil society representatives and media workers were present.

Earlier, the mayor and councillors paid tribute to the portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the premises of the city building.

Khulna City Corporation Chief Executive Officer Laskar Tajul Islam handed over the city's responsibility to the new mayor during the ceremony.

In the last KCC election on 12 June, Awami League nominated Talukder Abdul Khaleque was elected mayor. He got 1,54,825 votes. Before this, he was elected mayor in the 2018 election as well. However, he resigned on 11 May for re-election this year. Until now, the acting mayor was the chief executive officer of KCC.

"In future, everything necessary under the rules and laws will be done to control traffic congestion in the city. The construction of the four-lane bridge over the Mayur River will begin soon. People should be alert for quality development work. Any irregularity should be reported to the authorities," he added.

In order to get a clean city, he urged the city dwellers to be aware and dispose of garbage at the designated place.