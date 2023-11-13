Khulna ready to welcome PM Hasina as crowds start gathering at rally venue

Stage erected for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to Khulna on 13 November 2023. Photo: Awal Sheikh/TBS

Khulna is ready to welcome Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as the premier will visit the city today after 5 years to attend a rally.

Crowds have started gathering around the rally in Khulna since Monday (13 November) morning. Local leaders of Awami League said about 10 lakh people from the districts around Khulna will join the rally.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the president of the ruling Awami League, will address a public rally at Khulna Circuit House ground at 3pm.

According to Khulna district administration sources, the prime minister will land at the helipad constructed at Khulna district stadium at 1:15pm.

There will be an exchange meeting with departmental-level officials at Circuit House.

At 3:30pm, she will inaugurate 24 development projects built at a cost of Tk2,369 crore and lay the foundation stone for 5 projects being built at a cost of Tk223 crore.

Following that, she will join the Khulna divisional public rally organised by Awami League

Photo: Awal Sheikh/TBS

A platform of 90 feet in length and 40 feet in width has been constructed at the Abahani Krirachakra end of the circuit house ground for the prime minister.

Awami League Organising Secretary SM Kamal Hossain said the public meeting in Khulna will be the biggest public meeting in recent memory.

Only female activists will be allowed in the circuit house field.

Numerous LED monitors have been installed above the road to broadcast the PM's speech at the rally.

Metropolitan Awami League President and Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque said that preparations have been made for the gathering of 10 lakh people from 10 districts of Khulna Division in the public meeting.

"Today, activists are pouring into the city," he added.

Sheikh Helal Uddin, the premier's cousin and a Member of Parliament, said all the development works in the region happened during the rule of Awami League.

The Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) have beefed up security for the prime minister's visit.

KMP Commissioner Mozammel Haque said that the police would work in uniform and plain clothes at the rally.

"CCTV cameras have been installed in and around the circuit house grounds. The entire city will be covered in a security blanket. Adequate security measures are being taken to ensure that people can enter and return to the venue without any hassle," he added.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last visited Khulna on 3 March 2018.