Khulna-Mongla Port rail link to begin operations in December: Railways Minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 August, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 09:34 pm

Related News

Khulna-Mongla Port rail link to begin operations in December: Railways Minister

TBS Report
01 August, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 09:34 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The rail link between Khulna and Mongla Port will come into operations in December, said Railway Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan.

Construction work of the 64-kilometre broad gauge line from Khulna to Mongla has seen a progress of 95%, as of July, the minister made the announcement during a visit in the Rupsa Rail Bridge area on Monday (1 August).

"The rail tracks will be built atop the Rupsa Rail Bridge, which was the main challenge," he said, adding that most of the rail line work is done while some remain pending.

The minister said the railway line will benefit the neighbouring countries economically, "After the rail link is established, it will be easier to import-export goods to and from India, Nepal and Bhutan."

"If the Padma Bridge rail link project from Dhaka to Bhanga is launched in June next year, it will be possible to bring various regions under its network including the Sundarbans.

Dhirendranath Majumder, Director General of Bangladesh Railway, Asim Kumar Talukder, General Manager of Western Railway, along with project director and related persons were present during the inspection.

Bangladesh Railway (BR) Director General (DG) Dhirendra Nath Majumder, General Manager (GM) of the Western Railway Asim Kumar Talukder were present, among others, during the inspection.

The Khulna-Mongla Port Rail Line project was undertaken in December 2010 with a decade-long implementation period. The 64.75 km long broad-gauge rail line was supposed to be completed by June 2021.

 But due to the slow pace of work, the project has been going on for more than a decade. It got an extension for one year and a half years and now the project is supposed to be completed by December 2022.

Along with the time extension, the revised project cost has also increased from the initial estimation of Tk3,801 crore to Tk4,261 crore.

A large portion of the financing for the project is coming from the Indian line of credit (LoC). Due to revising the project cost, the LoC assistance has increased from Tk2,371 crore to Tk2,946 crore.

Top News

Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan / Khulna-Mongla rail tracks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Service members of pro-Russian troops drive armoured vehicles during Ukraine-Russia conflict on a road outside the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters

Winter is coming and Russia is inviting you north of the Wall

57m | Panorama
Currently, Dr Ferdous Ara Chowdhury has almost 2,000 plants of fruits, flowers and vegetables spread out on her rooftop in Dhanmondi. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Short of funds, a promising rooftop farming training program wilts

9h | Panorama
Pottery Booth: Bringing soul into artistic pottery

Pottery Booth: Bringing soul into artistic pottery

9h | Brands
Nothing Phone (1): Beauty in chaos from the most hyped tech company of the decade

Nothing Phone (1): Beauty in chaos from the most hyped tech company of the decade

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Apple-1 prototype up for auction

Apple-1 prototype up for auction

37m | Videos
How industrial sector suffering from dollar, power crisis

How industrial sector suffering from dollar, power crisis

1h | Videos
Shoppers feel the heat of price hike

Shoppers feel the heat of price hike

3h | Videos
How widespread is the economic crisis in South Asia?

How widespread is the economic crisis in South Asia?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

3
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

6
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT