Khulna Medical College students, medicine traders stage protests following clash

Khulna Medical College students takes a stand in front of the main gate at 11am on Wednesday, 16 August 2023. Photo: Awal Sheikh

After a clash between Khulna Medical College (KMC) students and the medicine traders on Monday (14 August) night, both parties started separate demonstrations today (16 August) in Khulna.

The students took a stand in front of the main gate of Khulna Medical College at 11am today while the medicine traders started their demonstration in front of the Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH).

The protesting students said, "Outsiders attacked us. After the attack, police announced all the accused would be arrested by 12am. We went to the police station the next day with statements, but the police did not accept the case."

"We will not return to class until we get a fair trial," the students said.

Meanwhile, Dr Md Mehedi Newaz, vice principal of the college, met the protesting students around 12pm.

"We have been with you since the attack. We treated you. I was with you to read the case at the police station," he told the protesting students.

"We will be with you the way you want us to," he added.

Earlier on Monday night, a clash broke out between students and medicine traders at Blue Square Market in front of Khulna Medical College Hospital.

According to the KMC students, the incident began when a student seeking medication from M/s Biplab Medicine Corner, protested against an attempted price increase by the shopkeeper. The situation quickly escalated as other students joined the fray and sought clarification. This led to a confrontation that turned violent, with shopkeepers attacking the students.

On the other hand, the shopkeepers claimed that the dispute arose when the student demanded a 10% commission on his Tk70 purchase, which the shopkeeper rejected.

The disagreement evolved into chaos, with the medical students allegedly vandalising the shop.

Police intervention brought the situation under control after several rounds of clashes between the students and the drug sellers.

Intern doctors at KMCH launched a strike following the clash.

In response to the violence, intern doctors at Khulna Medical College Hospital have initiated a strike by starting work abstention.

Jyotirmoy Bairagi, secretary of the Intern Physician Council's Relief and Disaster Management Department, said that the strike would continue until the assailants are apprehended.

Meanwhile, the drug sellers in the vicinity of the hospital have temporarily shut down their shops in the aftermath of the incident.

Zillur Rahman Jewel, director of the central committee of the Drug Trade Association, disclosed that nine businessmen sustained injuries during the clash. He also highlighted the damage inflicted upon shops, including interior vandalism in one shop and the destruction of shutters in other shops.

"Our shops have been kept closed to avoid any kind of conflict. The future course of action would be determined in consultation with hospital and college authorities," he stated.