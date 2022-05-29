Khulna-Kolkata train service resumes

Train services on the Khulna-Kolkata route have resumed Sunday after more than two years of suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Khulna Railway Station Master Manik Chandra Sarker said Bandhan Express departed Kolkata with 19 passengers at 7:10am and reached the Khulna station at 12:30pm. After an hour-long interval, the train carrying 45 passengers left Khulna at 1:30pm and was scheduled to reach Kolkata at 6:10pm.

Train service on the 175-kilometre Khulna-Kolkata route was launched on 16 November 2017. But the Covid-19 pandemic forced the services to be suspended on 15 Mar 2020.

"From now on, Bandhan Express will operate on the route two days a week (Sunday, Thursday)," said the station master.

He said the 10-bogie train has 456 seats, of which 144 are AC cabins and 312 AC chairs.



Tickets of AC chairs cost Tk1,535 and AC cabins Tk2,055, which must be purchased from the counter, not online.

The resumption of train services brought relief to the people of the southern region of the country.

Passengers hope that traveling to India for business or treatment will reduce their suffering. They prefer travelling through this route as there is a huge rush of commuters in Benapole.

Train services resumed on the Dhaka-Kolkata route through Maitree Express after being closed for over two years due to Covid-19.

The Maitree Express departed from the Dhaka Cantonment Railway Station on Sunday (29 May) carrying 165 passengers to Kolkata. It will reach the Kolkata station at 4pm and on Monday, it will reach Dhaka at 4pm with passengers from Kolkata.