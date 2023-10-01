Khulna fuel traders, workers call off strike

Fuel traders and workers in Khulna division called off their strike they started today to press home their various demands including hike in commission on fuel sale.

After assurance from the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation to fulfil their demands, the traders called off the strike around 5:30pm Sunday (1 October), reports Samakal.

Earlier, as part of the strike which started at 8am today, fuel traders of Khulna's Padma, Meghna and Jamuna oil depots had halted fuel oil extraction as well as transportation to 15 districts, UNB reported.

The traders and workers had threatened that they will continue their strike till their demand for an increase in commission on fuel oil sale is met.

Sheikh Murad Hossain, general secretary of Khulna Divisional Fuel Oil Distributors Association, said, "We have initiated several programmes to press for an increase in the commission for fuel sale. Although a gazette addressing the commission extension has been issued in response to our demand, it remains unimplemented."

He referred to it as a formula gazette and said, "The gazette is full of mistakes. The demand has to be implemented, not just the gazette. Our programme will continue till the demands are met."

The demands of the fuel oil traders also include raising commission on fuel sale to at least 7.5%, setting the economic life of tank-lorry to 30 years from 25 years, and issuing a gazette notification mentioning fuel traders as commission agents as per previous pledges.

Earlier on 3 September, the fuel oil traders observed a strike to press home their similar demands and subsequently called off the strike upon receiving assurances from the authorities.