Khulna fuel traders threaten strike from 3 Sept if demands not met

Fuel traders in Khulna threatened to go for an indefinite strike from 3 September if their three-point demand, including raising sales commission, is not met by 31 August.

Abdul Gaffar Biswas, president of Khulna District Petrol Pump Owners Association made the announcement after a meeting with fuel traders in the New Market area of Khulna city on Wednesday night.

Besides raising sales commission, the other demands are setting the tank-lorry economic life to 50 years and issuing a gazette notification as per the pledges.

Abdul Gaffar said they have placed their three-point demand several times but the government did not pay heed. That's why the fuel traders decided to go for an indefinite strike from 3 September.