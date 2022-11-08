Khulna court gives 6 death sentence in child rape case

A Khulna court sentenced 6 people to death in a case filed over the rape of a child in the Bihari Colony of the city under the Sonadanga Police Station.

Judge AH Salam Khan of Khulna Women and Child Torture Prevention Tribunal-3 announced the verdict on Tuesday (8 November) afternoon, Farid Ahmed, the special lawyer of the state side told the media.

At the same time, they have been fined Tk20 thousand.

Besides, four others have been jailed for various terms in connection with the incident.