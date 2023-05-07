Khulna city polls: Miscreants attack BNP leader Kaisar's house, threaten not to join election

Bangladesh

UNB
07 May, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 11:58 am

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Miscreants attacked the house of former ward councillor and local BNP leader Md Mahbub Kaisar last night.

They also reportedly verbally abused Kaisar's family members and threatened that he should not join the upcoming Khulna city corporation election. Kaisar, elected from Ward 22 twice, was not home when the attack was carried out.

His family members and locals said the miscreants — on 14 to 15 motorbikes — came in front of the house around 11:30pm and tried to break into the house in the Customs Ghat area of Khulna city.

They also hurled brickbats at the house, verbally abused Kaisar's family members and threatened that Kaisar shouldn't join the election, neighbours said, adding that the miscreants fled when locals started approaching the scene upon hearing the chaos.

Kaisar, expected to compete in the upcoming Khulna City Corporation election for the post of ward councillor despite BNP's decision to boycott the polls, confirmed the incident. He is yet to buy the nomination paper.

KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque and police have been informed about the incident, Kaisar said, adding that the mayor assured him of looking into the matter.

Hasan Al Mamun, officer-in-charge of Khulna Sadar police station, confirmed the incident, saying that legal action will be taken once a complaint is filed.

It is to be noted that candidates including councillors will be able to buy nomination papers till 14 May while the last date for submission of the papers has been set till 16 May.

